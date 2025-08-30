Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,532 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $33,982,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 187,306 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,884,000 after acquiring an additional 105,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $6,748,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 24,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Stock Performance

ACA opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

