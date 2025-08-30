Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,720 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

