CW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IREN Limited $IREN

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,937,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IREN by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,005 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,020,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Trading Up 14.9%

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. IREN Limited has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on IREN from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

