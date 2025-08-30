Compound Planning Inc. Sells 16,048 Shares of Wipro Limited $WIT

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Wipro Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a yield of 409.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

