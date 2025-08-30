Compound Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. $NRO

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 479.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

