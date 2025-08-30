Compound Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Compound Planning Inc. cut its position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 45.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 191,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,848 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,844,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Telefonica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonica Brasil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.0369 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.