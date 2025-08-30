Compound Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in enCore Energy Corp. $EU

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in enCore Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in enCore Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EU shares. B. Riley started coverage on enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

enCore Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.85. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

enCore Energy Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.