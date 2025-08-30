Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.96% of Herc worth $36,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 104.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,995,000 after buying an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 299,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 132,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,302,000 after purchasing an additional 120,938 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 535,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 116,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Herc Trading Down 1.5%

HRI opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

