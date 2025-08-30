Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 62,710 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.31 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

