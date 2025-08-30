Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $37.17 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of Badger Meter worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BMI opened at $182.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.17 and a 1 year high of $256.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

