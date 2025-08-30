American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 6,685 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

