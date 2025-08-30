American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Latham Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,604 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,221,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Latham Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,265,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 779,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,180,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,747.36. The trade was a 29.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

