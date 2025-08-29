Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7%

XHR opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 288.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

