Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,414.50. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

