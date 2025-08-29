Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

