Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 195 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 205.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.33.
Wickes Group Price Performance
About Wickes Group
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market.
