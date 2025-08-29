Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $132.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SUI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

NYSE SUI opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,040,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,937,000 after acquiring an additional 93,170 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,198,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,001,000 after acquiring an additional 550,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $925,926,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

