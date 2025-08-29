Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock Price

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,487,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,997 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,073,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 173.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,421,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 900,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

