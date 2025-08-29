Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,870,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,275 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,044,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,212,000 after purchasing an additional 466,857 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,382 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 6,534,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,903,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

