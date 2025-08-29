Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.68.

VEEV stock opened at $272.51 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $200.30 and a 1 year high of $296.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

