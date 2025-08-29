UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.38. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 124.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 127.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 406.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

