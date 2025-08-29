Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 109.66%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

