Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 145,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 99,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

