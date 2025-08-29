Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.18 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,400% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It provides CONNECT Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator (RF-SOI) for smartphone front-end modules; CONNECT Piezoelectric-on-Insulator RF filters for smartphone; and CONNECT RF gallium nitride for 5g infrastructure base stations and smartphones, as well as CONNECT Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI).

