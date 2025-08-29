Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,664,000 after acquiring an additional 326,104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

