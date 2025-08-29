Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 1,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.