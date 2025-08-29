Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

RHP stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 751.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

