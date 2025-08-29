Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This represents a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total value of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1%

ROK stock opened at $349.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

