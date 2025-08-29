Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KODK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.59 million, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eastman Kodak Company has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 180,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This trade represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,543.14. This trade represents a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Further Reading

