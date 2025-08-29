Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 20,521 ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in ICL Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 17,699,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,529,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,339,000 after acquiring an additional 631,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,692,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 419,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

ICL Group Announces Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 290.0%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

