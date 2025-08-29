Q1 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 125.9% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

