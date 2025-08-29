Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 32.4%

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,268,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,572,000 after buying an additional 308,738 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,830,000 after buying an additional 123,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after buying an additional 2,612,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $225,203,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.