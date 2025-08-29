Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

PSTG opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.15%.Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

