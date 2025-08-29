Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 70,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 296,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baader Bank cut shares of Puma from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Puma from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

