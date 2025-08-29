Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.68.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.79. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $200.30 and a 52-week high of $296.72. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,876,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

