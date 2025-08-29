Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Phreesia Stock Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 17,445 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $518,639.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,079.46. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $50,875.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 772,915 shares in the company, valued at $20,783,684.35. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,647. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

