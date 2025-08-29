Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.