Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

In other Ooma news, CAO Namrata Sabharwal sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $120,156.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 65,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,737.10. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,268.79. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

