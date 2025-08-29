NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $200.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 109.66% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Midwestern Financial LLC IA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribridge Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

