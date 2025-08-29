Nuveen LLC Takes Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 256,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4,607.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.95.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at SandRidge Energy

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,856.96. The trade was a 113.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.