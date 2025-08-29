Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $40,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3,533.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,965,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $27,051,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 66.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 216,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 86,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.