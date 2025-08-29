Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.59 and last traded at C$13.56. Approximately 106,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 158,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MI.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 0.2%

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The firm has a market cap of C$541.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

