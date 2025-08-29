McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $83,898,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 333,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 208,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $124.57 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,762.35. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,521.74. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

