Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $38,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,524,000 after purchasing an additional 266,715 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 280,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE LAD opened at $338.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.32 and a 1-year high of $405.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

