Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.41). Approximately 34,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 184,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Knights Group

Knights Group Stock Down 0.8%

Knights Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £152.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98.

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.