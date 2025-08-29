Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Financial Contrast

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 0 4 11 2 2.88 Forward Air 0 2 3 0 2.60

Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus target price of $53.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.64%. Forward Air has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Forward Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Dividends

Profitability

Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forward Air pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Forward Air is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 2.22% 3.03% 1.70% Forward Air -6.86% -40.36% -3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Forward Air”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $7.41 billion 0.96 $117.63 million $1.02 43.07 Forward Air $2.52 billion 0.37 -$816.97 million ($5.99) -5.08

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Air. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Forward Air shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Air has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Forward Air on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 20,948 tractors, which comprised 18,821 company tractors and 2,127 independent contractor tractors, as well as 87,865 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional LTL transportation services through a network of approximately 120 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,201 tractors and 8,482 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 639 tractors and 12,730 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing, and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

