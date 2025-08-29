Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 106,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

