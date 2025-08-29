JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) to “Overweight”

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
TV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Grupo Televisa from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.
Grupo Televisa Trading Up 2.8%
Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $787.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 3,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 13,477.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,749,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,160 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Grupo Televisa
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
