JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMI. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $382.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,282,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,257,218.25. The trade was a 6.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.