Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 38,332 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof268% compared to the typical volume of 10,422 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SERV opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 3,726.00% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Touraj Parang sold 5,565 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $59,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,419,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,287.84. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $100,321.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,442.66. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,103 shares of company stock worth $558,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Serve Robotics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

